Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (right) with winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said French winger Allan Saint-Maximin does have a "long-term future" at the club.

There have been reports external-link Newcastle could be willing to sell the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

But Howe said Saint-Maximin is "an incredible talent", adding "of course he has a long-term future at the club".

"I've got a great relationship with Maxi. I've really enjoyed working with him."

Saint-Maximin has not scored for the Magpies since January and the team has just had a run of three successive defeats.

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of Burnley in 18th, but having played a game more.

Speaking about Newcastle's current form, Howe said: "Losing for me is very painful, but it's important I don't get caught up in it because then I've got another game to prepare for, so it's making sure I do my job effectively to help the players perform in the next match."

Newcastle play at home against Wolves on Friday, 8 April at 20:00 BST.