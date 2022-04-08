Callum Rowe's debut saw him mark Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in an FA Cup tie

"I was in at the deep end, literally," says Callum Rowe as he recalls his first-ever first team game.

The former Aston Villa youngster, who is now at Exeter City, made his senior debut for Villa in an FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool in January 2021 when a training ground Covid-19 outbreak saw all of the Villains' first team unavailable.

When the team sheet was unveiled Rowe, then a left-back, was up against Mohamed Salah as Liverpool fielded a starting line-up that included Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginion Wijnaldum and James Milner.

"We got told the day before that we were going to be playing," Rowe recalls to BBC Sport.

"We didn't know the team, who they would be playing, who we would be playing - I suffered with Covid two weeks before that, so that was my first game back.

"We got to the stadium on the day and the gaffer at the time, Mark Delaney, read the team out and their team, and I was playing left-back at the time and I was marking Mo Salah."

Villa's side - a mixture of under-23 players like Rowe and under-18s such as former Exeter academy player Ben Chrisene - put up a brave fight.

They drew level after conceding an early Mane goal to go in 1-1 at half time before the likes of Thiago, Roberto Firmino, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench to help secure a 4-1 win for the six-time European champions.

"You could definitely tell the level they play," added Rowe.

"Little things like their movement, their communication, everything was just so on point and you had to have so much concentration. You couldn't fall asleep once because you'd get punished."

'I thought this would be the best place for me to start my career properly'

Callum Rowe is hoping to establish himself in the EFL after spending time on loan in sixth-tier National League South

Villa did not offer Rowe a new deal at the end of last season, so having come through the side's academy system he suddenly had to find a new club.

After considering some offers he decided to head to Exeter City, a club that has a reputation for progressing the careers of young players - the likes of England's Ollie Watkins and Wales' Ethan Ampadu have come up through the Devon side's ranks.

But after making his debut as a substitute in mid-August, Rowe found chances at Exeter hard to come by.

He went to National League South side Chippenham Town and played four games in a 28-day loan spell before moving on loan to their rivals Bath City - a far cry from facing Champions League winners and Ballon d'Or nominees.

"This season's been very up and down for me," Rowe said.

"I made my debut away at Leyton Orient early on in the season and wasn't getting much game time, so [Exeter City manager] Matt Taylor said 'you can get some game time elsewhere'.

"Villa was such a big club and all I knew was Villa," he added.

"To come to here, it's a great club, but it's a big difference. Everything down south is different to what I'm used to and I'm just adapting now, really.

"I saw they liked to play young players, I like the way they play football, Matt Taylor is a great gaffer and he likes to push young players, so I thought this would be the best place for me to start my career properly and kick on from there."

Move to midfield

Rowe says Exeter manager Matt Taylor was happy to help develop him from a left-back to a midfielder

That adaptation has not only seen him get used to a new lifestyle with new team-mates in a new part of the country, but also a new position.

Originally a left-back, Rowe says he has always been "a midfielder at heart".

"I got moved to left-back as I was left-footed and it was easier for me to play there, and I signed a new deal as a left-back at Villa so I just progressed as a left-back," he continued.

"Exeter signed me as a left-back, left-sided defender and then in training I've always put myself in midfield or wanted to play there.

"The gaffer saw that he prefers me there and I prefer it there and he sat me down and said 'where would you like to play?' and I said, 'probably as a midfielder'."

Rowe had to bide his time for his chance as a midfielder at Exeter, but when injuries and suspensions hit last month he was recalled from Bath City and thrust straight into the line-up for an away trip to fellow promotion-chasers Port Vale.

The game ended 0-0, and Rowe has gone on to keep his place as Exeter have registered wins over Stevenage and Newport County to consolidate second place in League Two.

"This is massive for my career," he said.

"I've never really had the chance to show people that I can do it and I feel like these few games I've shown people that I can do it and I'd like to do it more.

"Building trust is the main thing. Coming from an academy side it's all nice football here, there and everywhere, but League Two it's people's livelihoods on the line and you want to win games and want to do the team right."