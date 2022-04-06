Last updated on .From the section England

Everton's Gabby George has not been called up by the senior England side since 2019

Everton defender Gabby George has been called up to the England squad for their Women's World Cup qualifier with North Macedonia on Friday.

It follows the withdrawal of Manchester City's Alex Greenwood and Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy through injury.

George steps up from the under-23 squad to win her first Lionesses call-up since the World Cup qualifiers in 2019.

Meanwhile, captain Leah Williamson has travelled to Skopje under concussion protocols and will not be involved.

The skipper missed training earlier this week as a precaution after being assessed following Arsenal's win at Leicester City at the weekend.

Injured duo Greenwood (knee) and Wubben-Moy (thigh) will remain with their clubs Manchester City and Arsenal to manage their conditions.

England will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to Group D when they face North Macedonia, who they beat 8-0 in September.

Sarina Wiegman's side will travel to Northern Ireland for their next game on Tuesday, 12 April.