Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began playing in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side will learn lessons from the disappointing end to their season.

Tuesday's 2-2 draw with second-placed Beckenham Town ended any real hopes of winning the title as they failed to win for a sixth time in seven games.

They are 11 points off second place and a possible promotion spot, but need Beckenham to pick up just three points from their final five matches.

"We wanted to be up the top and challenging," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"But there's been different reasons why we've struggled maybe in this past period - whether it be travel, whether it be injuries and then just getting the new players in and getting them bedded in quite quickly.

"Maybe we could have done that a little earlier when people were struggling, there's things we can learn for next year."

Having won every game in their debut season before it was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jersey Bulls did the same last season before the campaign was again cut short.

It led to the club being awarded promotion last summer, and the islanders were in the title hunt until their poor run of form - which began after a defeat at league leaders Walton and Hersham in the middle of last month.

"We've learnt a hell of a lot this season and we've just got to do what we do until the end of the season," added Freeman, as his side close on on a first-ever fully-complete campaign.

"Yes we want to win every game, and we'll see where that takes us.

"I can't see Walton and Hersham dropping the amount of points they need to for us to have a chance, but we've just got to do what we do."