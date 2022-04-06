Last updated on .From the section Football

Niall Thompson has scored in each of Truro City's last three games

Niall Thompson's goal was enough for Truro City to keep their outside hopes of a play-off place alive as they beat Taunton Town 1-0 at Bolitho Park.

Having twice gone close in a goalless first half, the former Torquay United winger cut in from the left and curled an effort into the bottom corner in the 64th minute for Paul Wotton's side.

Truro had player-coach Stewart Yetton sent off in the final minute.

But they held on to stay eighth in Southern Premier League South.

Their third successive victory puts the White Tigers five points off Weston-super-Mare, who occupy the final play-off place.

They have a game in hand on their fellow West Country side with four games to play, including a meeting between the two in the penultimate match of the season.