Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon believes Joe Hart is back to his brilliant best having found a proper home at Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney has revealed he has already met with some of his summer transfer targets for next season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Maloney has also admitted his side were far too reliant on forward Martin Boyle, who departed Easter Road for Saudi Arabia in the winter window. (Daily Record) external-link

Contract terms offered to Aberdeen centre-back Andy Considine would have forced the long-term Pittodrie defender to take a big pay-cut. (Daily Record) external-link

Robbie Neilson's "outstanding" Hearts signings and "incredible" Craig Gordon can clinch back-to-back Edinburgh derby wins over rivals Hibernian, believes ex-Tynecastle striker Calum Elliot. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Ibrox defender Richard Foster believes Rangers will be forced to sell key players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos after dropping out of the Premiership title race. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Aberdeen defender Russell Anderson has revealed he is stunned to learn his former centre-back partner Considine will depart Pittodrie at the end of this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers should suffer a points deduction after Sunday's bottle-throwing incident in the loss to Celtic, say former referees Steve Conroy and Des Roache. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link