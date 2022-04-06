Last updated on .From the section Brighton

The incident took place at Brighton's Amex Stadium during the Premier League game against Arsenal on 2 October

Brighton have issued an indefinite ban to an Arsenal fan convicted of shouting homophobic abuse at home fans during the Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on 2 October.

Luke Reece, 21, was overheard by club staff and tried to leave the ground after realising he had been spotted, but was apprehended by police.

He was convicted of indecent chanting at a football match after a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court on Tuesday and given a three-year football banning order.

Reece was also fined and ordered to pay costs.

In announcing an indefinite ban from the Amex, Brighton said: "We have a zero-tolerance approach on all forms of anti-social behaviour and this includes any form of abuse.

"We worked closely with Sussex Police to identify and prosecute the individual concerned and we welcome the guilty verdict from the courts."