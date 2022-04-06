Close menu

Sean Dyche inspires vital Burnley victory by highlighting Everton's poor away record

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Sean Dyche shakes hands with Frank Lampard
Sean Dyche's side are now only one point behind Frank Lampard's Everton

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said he reminded his team of Everton's poor away form at half-time to inspire a 3-2 win over Frank Lampard's side.

Everton have taken just six points from 45 away from Goodison Park this season.

Maxwel Cornet's winner five minutes from time left third-bottom Burnley one point behind their relegation rivals in the table.

Dyche said: "You sense that they [Everton] lost how to win a game. I said we have to play on that."

Everton led 2-1 at the break as Richarlison scored twice from the penalty spot to cancel out a Nathan Collins opener for Burnley.

But following his team talk, Dyche's side equalised through Jay Rodriguez, before Cornet capitalised on mistakes from Jordan Pickford and Ben Godfrey in the build-up.

Dyche added: "I said at half-time, 'I'm not sure these know how to win a game, lads, away from home particularly'.

"The mentality is hard, I've been down there, I know what it's like. Every season there has been tough patches."

It was only Burnley's fourth league win of the season, but they are just one place behind Everton, who have not earned a point on their travels since 16 December at Chelsea - and last won away at Brighton in August.

'It wasn't a game to lose for us' - Lampard

Asked about his team's poor away form, Lampard, who was appointed in January, said: "I think all the teams around us in the table have similar issues, whether it's home or away.

"You don't win enough football matches. Burnley have been the same. So that's just a reality of where we are - and the way we get out of it is by working.

"Everything's challenging, no matter this result. The challenge is to stay in the league, we've got nine games to do it, 27 points. We lost points that we should have gained because it wasn't a game to lose for us."

Lampard said he was "disappointed by the mistakes" which led to Burnley's goals. In addition to the winner, Collins was unmarked to meet a corner for the home side's opener.

"The effort is there and the belief will always be tested," he added. "We were in a position here to go and win - or not lose for sure. And then you lose, of course it's a test of belief for everybody.

"That's my job to have to bring that back. We've got a game on Saturday morning [against Manchester United], but at the same time the effort is there. You could see the players' disappointment at the end.

"We've been under understanding now of the pressure that's on it. We can't pretend this didn't happen and we have to use it as a positive, which means being on edge 'til Saturday, a good edge. We have to be ready."

