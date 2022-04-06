Close menu
Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
West HamWest Ham United20:00LyonLyon
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham v Lyon: Hammers 'dare not' look ahead to possible Europa League semi-final with Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

West Ham manager David Moyes.
David Moyes' West Ham overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla in extra time at London Stadium in the last 16

West Ham boss David Moyes says his "new boys on the block" dare not dream about the prospect of a Europa League semi-final with Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Hammers will meet Barca in the last four if the two clubs overcome Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Moyes' side host Lyon at London Stadium in Thursday's quarter-final first leg.

"We're not looking any further than Lyon, they were in the Champions League semi-final two years ago. It would be crazy to look beyond this," he said.

Hammers boss Moyes added: "How could we dare? They are too big a club. We're really excited by getting to the quarter-final of a European competition. It's a big deal for any club."

Moyes also discounted the notion his side were favourites against Lyon, despite beating record six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16.

"I find that quite difficult [to believe] considering we're relative newcomers and Lyon have had loads of experience - most people would consider them a Champions League team," he added.

"We're the new boys on the block [in Europe]. Lyon are a side who we've got big respect for - it's not that long ago they were really challenging the top teams."

'Biggest game of my career' - Cresswell

West Ham have not played in a European quarter-final since 1980-81 and left-back Aaron Cresswell acknowledged the experience would be a new one for most of the squad.

"It's arguably the biggest game of my career," said the 32-year-old. "A lot of our squad haven't been in a European quarter-final before but we've earned the right to be there.

"The most important thing is not to get carried away with the home occasion. The atmosphere will be electric but we must make sure we remember there are two games."

Lyon are unbeaten in their past six meetings with English clubs and beat Manchester City on their way to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019-20.

"Having that experience over the years can make a big difference," admitted Moyes, 58.

"We don't really have that, but the Czech boys [Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek] have played for Slavia in the Champions League - I'm hoping they can bring that to the table and help us."

Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen made a goalscoring return in Sunday's Premier League win over Everton after a month out with an ankle injury and should be fit enough to start a second game in five days.

"I'm not worried about his fitness, but if you've been out for five or six weeks, sometimes it's the one or two games after the first game - I'm hoping he'll be okay," Moyes added.

Coufal returned from two months out after groin surgery as an unused substitute against Everton and Moyes said the right-back is "100%". Full-back Ben Johnson has also trained after a hamstring niggle, but Manuel Lanzini is suspended.

Thursday 7th April 2022

