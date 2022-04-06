Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Fans' favourite Andrew Considine has played more than 500 games in an 18-year Aberdeen career

Manager Jim Goodwin says he and Aberdeen have been "thrown under the bus" by the leaking of long-serving defender Andrew Considine's summer exit.

Considine is said to have countered Aberdeen's offer of a one-year deal and youth coaching role by requesting a two-year contract and 50% more pay.

With no compromise found, Goodwin says more talks were due to finalise a joint statement, but the 35-year-old's impending departure emerged on Tuesday. external-link

The versatile defender, who earned the first of three Scotland caps two years ago, has spent 18 years at the club.

"I feel compelled to let our supporters know the facts after my meeting with Andy was leaked, which I feel has thrown myself and the club under the bus," Goodwin said.

"During my confidential talks with Andy, we discussed the parties being too far apart financially and the reality is that I cannot guarantee him playing time next season. Ultimately, and understandably, Andy wants to play.

"Unfortunately, this discussion was leaked, but not by the club, and shouldn't have been in the public domain until it was agreed by both parties.

"I would prefer to handle these sensitive discussions in-house and not have them played out in the media."

Considine has not played since suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in August.

Goodwin, who replaced Stephen Glass as manager in February, thanked the Scotland cap for his "efforts over many, many years at Pittodrie".