Andy Crosby has guided Port Vale to seven wins, four draws and one defeat in his temporary stint in charge so far

Port Vale must try to "enjoy" their final few matches as they look to seal automatic promotion from League Two says interim boss Andy Crosby.

Vale consolidated their top-three place with Tuesday's win at Salford, moving three points clear of fourth-placed Northampton with six games to go.

"It's been a good three or four days from us," Crosby told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Can we capitalise on it now with the home game against Oldham and make it a nine-point week?"

Crosby has been in temporary charge since mid-February following manager Darrell Clarke's departure on compassionate leave.

Clarke is now back at Vale Park on a 'phased return' after a close family bereavement and will return fully in the summer.

Until then, Crosby is leading the promotion charge with Vale well set to return to the third tier after a five-season absence.

"Fundamentally, we have to make sure we enjoy it," he said ahead of the run-in.

"We have to keep our foot on the gas and enjoy the moment.

"We have to show the qualities we show every single game - our spirit, togetherness and work-rate - and the table will take care if itself.

"Oldham are fighting for their lives so they're going to pose us problems but it's about is and what can we do."

Vale host Oldham on Saturday having lost just once in their past 17 games with six wins coming in the last seven.