Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers are defending the Youth Cup following their 2019 triumph

The Scottish Youth Cup final between Hearts and holders Rangers will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel on Wednesday, 27 April.

Hampden Park hosts the showpiece, which starts at 19:45 BST and will also be live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 to lift the trophy in 2019, the last final to be played because of Covid-19.

Rangers beat Hibernian 4-2 in this season's last four, while Hearts saw off Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1.