Sportscene will show live coverage of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final and semi-final, plus highlights of both legs of the final.

The sides finishing third and fourth in the Championship contest the Premiership quarter-final on 3 and 6 May with a 19:05 BST kick-off.

The Championship runners-up await on 10 May at 19:05, and 13 May at 19:45, also on the BBC Scotland channel.

Winners of that tie face the 11-placed top-flight finishers in the final.

Those games take place on 20 and 23 May and highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland.

You can also follow all the action as it happens on Sportsound and the BBC Sport website and app.

Meanwhile, five substitutes - plus a sixth in extra-time - can be used in the play-offs after SPFL clubs voted in favour of mirroring the allowance in league games.