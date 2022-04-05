Aberdeen have withdrawn their offer of a new deal to Andrew Considine, the 35-year-old Scotland defender who has been sidelined through injury since August and who is out of contract at the end of the season after 18 years in the first team at Pittodrie. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are the latest club to express an interest in Alan Forrest, the 25-year-old winger who has been linked with Dundee United and who has been offered a new contract by Livingston after rejecting an offer from St Johnstone in January. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone are being linked with interest in Reece McAlear, the 20-year-old Norwich City midfielder currently on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic winger Liel Abada and Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, along with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, currently on loan to Norwich City from Chelsea, have been named among the 100 best young prospects in European football following a study by the CIES Football Observatory. (Daily Record) external-link

Sixteen-year-old Celtic winger Ben Doak is one of three youth signings Liverpool are close to completing. (Football Insider) external-link

Former England striker Jermain Defoe, who retired at the age of 39 shortly after leaving Rangers for Sunderland in January, admits he had "switched off" as a player after picking up his Ibrox coaching role at the start of this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Barcelona head coach Xavi is adamant that Rangers, who visit Braga in their first leg on Thursday, are firmly in contention to lift this season's Europa League along with his own side. (The Herald) external-link