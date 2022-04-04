Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 24 goals for Everton last season and was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says it is difficult for young players to express themselves under the "magnifying glass" of being a Premier League footballer.

The Everton forward has a strong interest in fashion and has been pictured in some daring outfits.

That led to some criticism, including on social media, but Calvert-Lewin says players should not be afraid of having a passion away from the pitch.

"We might play football but we're human beings too," he told GQ magazine. external-link

"It's difficult for young players to express themselves and live a life which is under the magnifying glass. Sometimes you feel like you can't let your hair down or feel free as a human being.

"For me, wearing clothes and suits that divide opinion is what I like doing, so I'm going to continue doing it."

Calvert-Lewin admits some of the criticism he receives can be "overbearing", but says he will also continue to use his profile to raise awareness of mental health issues.

He is part of a generation that is increasingly vocal on issues outside sport - including Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who has campaigned on racism, child poverty, and homelessness.

"Mental health is a big topic at the moment and something that people have become far more conscious of," said Calvert-Lewin. "I think a large part of why people get down is because they don't know how to express their emotions.

"I still see myself as a normal lad from Sheffield, but I suppose in what I'm doing I have a certain power and influence."

Calvert-Lewin has endured a difficult season on the pitch, missing large chunks of the campaign through injury and failing to score since August.

Everton have struggled in his absence and go into Wednesday's game at Burnley 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.

"I am a competitor and I don't like losing," he said "We have a great group of lads but recently, especially [in the 4-0 FA Cup defeat] at [Crystal] Palace, the morale was poor, I think due to the fact that we had let the manager, the fans and the club down.

"Eventually I want to win major trophies and be a part of the next World Cup squad and I know my performances in the near future are going to be pivotal in getting me to that position."