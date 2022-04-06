Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers and Celtic colts will meet again next Tuesday

Hearts and other top-flight clubs hope to be considered alongside Rangers and Celtic for the chance to field a B team in next season's Lowland League.

Lowland League clubs voted to allow 'guest clubs' to participate again.

Rangers and Celtic B teams competed this season but could not be promoted.

The Old Firm have suggested they would like to participate for a second season and, if others also sought entry, Lowland League clubs would have to decide which two teams to allow access.

Lowland League rules allow only 18 teams to participate, with 16 regular clubs and two 'guest' teams making up the maximum number.

The criteria for clubs for next season has yet to be confirmed. A fee of £40,000 along with agreement to play fixtures at licensed stadiums and a squad of 22 players to be listed with the league are some of the likely requirements.

The Lowland League's annual meeting is scheduled to take place towards the end of May, by which time all clubs intimating an interest in entering B teams will have been established.

Four clubs, including leaders Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, out of 15 voted against B teams being allowed to continue in the league next season.

However, the Lowland League deems the experiment a success.

"While conscious it is, understandably, a divisive and emotive subject, the overriding feeling is their presence has been of benefit in a commercial sense, while there are promising early indications of young, emerging Scottish talents benefitting from early exposure to senior football in a competitive environment," it stated.

Celtic's colt side sit second, 16 points behind Bonnyrigg, with Old Firm rivals Rangers three points behind with a game in hand ahead of Tuesday's derby at Celtic Park.