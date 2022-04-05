Cymru Premier round-up: Newtown go second

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 5 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town 1-1 The New Saints: Bala drop down to third despite a draw against the champions at Maes Tegid. Jordan Williams had given Saints a second minute lead but Bala defender Nathan Peate's header rescued a point for his side.

Flint Town United 0-4 Caernarfon Town: Sion Bradley, Mike Hayes, Dion Donohue and Rob Hughes' penalty secured the win for Huw Griffiths' men, who are fifth and two points above Flint.

Penybont 0-2 Newtown: Chris Hughes' Newtown moved up to second after victory over Penybont, whose faltering form continued. Craig Williams's first half free kick gave the Robins the lead before Lifumpa Mwandwe sealed the win.

Play-Off Conference

Barry Town United 1-0 Cardiff Met: Barry secured a vital win in their bid to beat the drop but they remain in the bottom two on goal difference. Kayne McLaggon secured the win with a first half penalty after he had been fouled in the area.

Cefn Druids 0-3 Connah's Quay Nomads: Aeron Edwards scored twice in each half to keep Nomads out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Byron Harrison also scored against already relegated Druids.

Haverfordwest County 0-1 Aberystwyth Town: Louis Bradford struck home from Jamie Veale's lomng range free-kick with 10 minutes remaining to give Aber a priceless win.