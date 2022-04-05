Last updated on .From the section European Football

There was confusion after the substitution error was spotted - with the delay leading to eight minutes of stoppage time

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says he cannot understand why Freiburg have lodged an appeal after his side fielded 12 players for 17 seconds during their 4-1 win on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the fourth official showed the wrong number on the board and Kingsley Coman stayed on.

The Bundesliga leaders could see their win overturned after Freiburg's appeal.

"I would have notified my club not to proceed with an appeal," said Bayern's German coach Nagelsmann, 34.

"I personally do not understand why Freiburg are doing this. I would not have done it because you are using a mistake of your opponent to get points because of the great pressure from fans or sponsors," he added.

A court decision is expected this week, but under German football rules any team which fields 12 players is punished with the loss of the game and any points.

Reigning champions Bayern are seeking a 10th title in a row and hold a nine-point lead over closest challengers Borussia Dortmund.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are fifth - which represents a place in next season's Europa League. They are three points behind RB Leipzig, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League position.

Should the result be overturned, the three points could prove crucial to Freiburg with six league games remaining and any punishment for Bayern could also offer Dortmund hope in the title race.

"It is not that they would have scored two goals in those seconds," Nagelsmann said.

"I don't know if you [Freiburg] can pat yourself on the back if you qualify for Europe because of the three points which you did not win on the pitch.

"It is a procedure that now lies with the sports court and in my view it can only go one direction. I am no judge though."

Bayern's staff provided the player number that was wrongly shown by the fourth official in the 86th minute, when Corentin Tolisso and Coman were supposed to be replaced by Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Sule.

Freiburg lodged an appeal on Monday, saying they found themselves in a dilemma through no fault of their own.

The club said the DFB's (German Football Association) legal and procedural regulations had "forced" them to take "an active role in having the events legally reviewed".