Match ends, Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0.
Ex-Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma scored as Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.
The home side were superb from the outset and led inside 10 minutes when Danjuma stabbed in from close range.
Francis Coquelin had a goal ruled out while Gerard Moreno hit the post as Villarreal pushed for a second.
German champions Bayern were well below par and did not manage a shot on target until the second half.
Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals for club and country this season, was kept quiet by a well-organised Villarreal defence as the hosts followed up their impressive win against Juventus in the previous round with another big result.
But as poor as Bayern were they will feel they can turn things round against the Spanish side in the return leg on Tuesday, 12 April.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8FoythSubstituted forAurierat 81'minutes
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 12EstupiñánBooked at 74mins
- 17Lo Celso
- 6Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 19CoquelinSubstituted forPedrazaat 59'minutes
- 7Moreno
- 15DanjumaSubstituted forChukwuezeat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 9Alcácer
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 20Peña
- 21Pino
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 24Pedraza
- 25Aurier
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forSüleat 71'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 42Musiala
- 11Coman
- 25MüllerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 62'minutesSubstituted forRocaat 90+4'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 62'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 4Süle
- 8Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Leon Goretzka because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Serge Aurier replaces Juan Foyth because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Arnaut Danjuma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Booking
Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
