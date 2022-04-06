Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
VillarrealVillarreal1Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich: Arnaut Danjuma gives Spanish side stunning first-leg win

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Arnaut Danjuma
Arnaut Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth last summer

Ex-Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma scored as Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The home side were superb from the outset and led inside 10 minutes when Danjuma stabbed in from close range.

Francis Coquelin had a goal ruled out while Gerard Moreno hit the post as Villarreal pushed for a second.

German champions Bayern were well below par and did not manage a shot on target until the second half.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals for club and country this season, was kept quiet by a well-organised Villarreal defence as the hosts followed up their impressive win against Juventus in the previous round with another big result.

But as poor as Bayern were they will feel they can turn things round against the Spanish side in the return leg on Tuesday, 12 April.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8FoythSubstituted forAurierat 81'minutes
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 12EstupiñánBooked at 74mins
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 19CoquelinSubstituted forPedrazaat 59'minutes
  • 7Moreno
  • 15DanjumaSubstituted forChukwuezeat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 20Peña
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 24Pedraza
  • 25Aurier

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forSüleat 71'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 42Musiala
  • 11Coman
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 62'minutesSubstituted forRocaat 90+4'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 62'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 4Süle
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home12
Away22
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Leon Goretzka because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Serge Aurier replaces Juan Foyth because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

  16. Booking

    Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Benjamin Pavard.

  19. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

