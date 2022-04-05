Davies set for Bayern return after three months out

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Alphonso Davies was named as the Concacaf player of the year on Tuesday

Alphonso Davies may return for Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Villarreal.

The Canada international last played on 17 December after being diagnosed with myocarditis - an inflammation of the heart - and testing positive for Covid.

However, midfielder Corentin Tolisso and utility man Bouna Sarr will be absent for the Germans.

Villarreal are without Alberto Moreno, while forward Boulaye Dia and winger Samuel Chukwueze are both doubts.

The winner of the last-eight tie will face Benfica or Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition.

While Bayern go into the contest as favourites, they will be wary of Unai Emery's side, who stunned Juventus in the last 16.

"[His] team are very experienced and we will need to figure out how to break them down," said Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Villarreal go into the match having lost their last two La Liga fixtures to leave them seventh in the table - 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Sevilla, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Emery says his team will need to be flawless against the six-time European champions, but believes they more than merit their place at this stage of the competition.

"We need to play a perfect game," the Spaniard said.

"We will play the 90 minutes at home with the aim of staying alive in the tie. We got through the group stage against Manchester United and Atalanta and knocked out Juventus in a very competitive tie, with a result that was beyond what we could have imagined.

"All that experience and learning makes us question if it really is a surprise [that we have reached the quarter-finals]. We want people to recognise our value and presence here."