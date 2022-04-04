Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Dale Stephens joined Burnley in 2020 after six-and-a-half years at Brighton

Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens has been fined more than £3,000 and banned from driving for 12 months after breaching drink driving limits.

Stephens pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a vehicle with alcohol above the legal limit, at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 April).

The 32-year-old has made only three Clarets appearances this season.

Burnley said they would treat the issue with "utmost seriousness" and Stephens will face internal disciplinary action.

"As a football club we uphold strong values and hold all our players and staff to the highest standards," a Burnley statement said.

"As a club, we strongly disapprove of the actions that resulted in such an incident and therefore disciplinary procedures will also be carried out internally."

Stephens was fined £3,334 after admitting being found with 59 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, above the legal drink-drive limit of 35mcg, when driving in Alderley Edge on 14 March.

The former Brighton, Charlton and Oldham player was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £190.