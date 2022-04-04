Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton's remaining fixtures include meetings with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester City

Everton manager Frank Lampard says he is "excited" by the challenge of saving Everton from Premier League relegation.

The Toffees are 17th in the table and three points above the bottom three, with 10 games left to play.

They face 19th-placed Burnley in a key game in the battle for survival at Turf Moor on Wednesday (19:30 BST).

"There are nine games to go after this for us, but it's a big pressure game. It's what we're here for. It's a big deal," Lampard said.

Everton are one of six teams who have never been relegated from the Premier League.

Lampard added: "Tension can be a good thing, it can also go the other way. I don't feel tense, I feel excited with the level of the game and the competitive nature of this game.

"We're near the bottom of the table, fighting to stay in the league. The club will be very focused and very understanding of that."

Owner Farhad Moshiri said the club is "in a secure financial position" despite posting losses of more than £110m for a third straight season in March.

But Everton have won just twice in eight league games since former Chelsea boss Lampard replaced the sacked Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park in January, taking 25 points from their 28 games this season.

Lampard, though, is remaining positive following Sunday's 2-1 defeat by West Ham, as his side prepare for their trip to Burnley.

"It's the biggest thing for me to do," he said. "A lot of the feeling of expectation and dissection of games comes in the modern day.

"We're a huge club so it's very much expected. The most important thing is to be the positive one."

Burnley are four points behind Everton, having played the same number of games, and Lampard added: "Burnley have had a lot of years of different relative successes.

"They're good at what they do and make it difficult. You have to be up for the basics in the game."