Luton Town midfielder Gabriel Osho will miss the remainder of the club's Championship promotion push after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat at Middlesbrough on 5 March.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones says losing Osho is a "real blow", describing the player's performances this term as "outstanding".

Osho joined Luton from Reading on a free transfer in November 2020.

"Because of the relentless schedule and because of injuries to other midfield players, he had to play more than we would have liked," Jones said. external-link

"Gabe was unfortunate because he had to play Saturday, then Wednesday against Chelsea [in the FA Cup] - which was a massive shift - and then he had to do it again at Middlesbrough and that's invariably what got him injured."

Jones added: "We had so many opportunities to loan him out this year - a lot of big clubs wanted to take him - but we told him to keep being patient, and he's shown that he can be excellent in a number of positions and we're delighted he's our player."

Fourth-placed Luton, who have a three-point cushion to Nottingham Forest just outside the play-off places, could go above Huddersfield into third if they win at bottom club Peterborough on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the club have announced former Nottingham Forest, QPR and Portsmouth manager Paul Hart as their new academy director, after Andy Awford left the role on Friday.