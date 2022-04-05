Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Morelos has helped Rangers into the last eight of European competition for the first time since 2008

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on the thigh he injured on duty with Colombia.

Rangers expect the 25-year-old to return to training during pre-season.

The forward is the Ibrox club's top scorer with 19 goals this season and his absence is a significant blow.

Rangers face a fight to retain the Scottish Premiership title, meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and are in the last eight of the Europa League.

They play Portuguese side Braga in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, with the return in Glasgow next week.

Rangers trail Celtic by six points in the league, with six games remaining, and meet their Old Firm rivals at Hampden on 17 April in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

Morelos joined the Ibrox club from HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee in 2017 and has scored 67 goals in 125 league appearances.

Kemar Roofe deputised for Morelos in the defeat against Celtic last weekend but fired wide both of his side's best chances inside the box after the hosts relinquished an early lead.