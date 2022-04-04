Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Ross lifted the cup for Glasgow City in 2019

Nine-time winners Glasgow City will play Partick Thistle in the semi-finals of the Scottish Women's Cup.

Celtic, third in Scottish Women's Premier League 1, face second-bottom Heart of Midlothian in the other tie.

Glasgow City - who beat Hibernian in the 2019 final, the last to be played because of the pandemic - are second in the league with Thistle eighth.

Tickets for the matches, which will be played back-to-back at Falkirk Stadium on 1 May, go on sale later this week.

"We are looking forward to two great ties that will showcase the women's game and this important cup," said Scottish Women's Football CEO Aileen Campbell.

"Tickets will go live this week and kids will go free, making it a really family-friendly event."