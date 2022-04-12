Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rehanne Skinner took Tottenham from 11th to eighth in the 2020-21 season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Rehanne Skinner has signed a contract extension to keep her at the Women's Super League club until 2024.

Skinner was appointed in November 2020 and helped the side avoid relegation in her first season in charge.

It is understood Tottenham were approached by Everton and Racing Louisville about signing Skinner.

"We know where we are and where a club of Tottenham Hotspur's stature should be," Skinner said.

Before joining Tottenham, Skinner was assistant head coach to Phil Neville with the England women's team.

She signed an initial two-year deal when she replaced co-managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros at Tottenham.

"We're on a journey and it's a chance for us to keep building," Skinner told the club's website. external-link

"The club is meeting my ambitions and we know the direction we want to go in."

Tottenham's form has improved under Skinner, with the club finishing eighth last season after relegation worries.

They are currently fifth and challenging for a Women's Champions League spot with five matches of the WSL season remaining.

"I know Rehanne and her coaching staff are driven to take [the side] even further. We're all excited about what the future holds," chairman Daniel Levy said.