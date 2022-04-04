Last updated on .From the section Derby

US businessman Chris Kirchner is set to be named as the preferred bidder to take over Derby County.

Kirchner is expected to be confirmed within 24 hours.

His offer for the Championship club comes three months after he withdrew an initial bid to take the Rams out of administration.

He revived his interest in relegation-threatened Derby after takeover talks with fellow second-tier side Preston North End collapsed external-link last week.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney backed Kirchner's attempt to buy the club when the American first showed interest last year.

Despite indicating in November that he was keen to press ahead with his attempt to takeover the club even after the Rams were deducted nine points for breaches of accounting rules to add to a 12-point penalty for going into administration, he ended talks a month later.

At the time he said he made a formal offer to buy the club and felt he "presented a very detailed, generous and ambitious long-term sustainable business plan".

He had said his plans to buy Derby included the purchase of its Pride Park Stadium home from former owner Mel Morris.

The English Football League are waiting for an update from Derby County's administrators Quantuma about Kirchner's selection as preferred bidder.

More to follow.