Will Patching scored Derry City's opening goal from a free-kick

Derry City extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division to six points with a 2-0 win over UCD, their fifth straight league win.

Derry did everything but score in the first half and were frustrated to go in goal-less at half-time.

Eoin Toal's header was disallowed but Will Patching got the elusive goal on 67 minutes with a sublime 25-yard free-kick at a blustery Belfield Bowl.

Ronan Boyce doubled Derry's lead with just over 10 minutes left to play.

The Candystripes move further clear of champions Shamrock Rovers at the summit as they collected three points in Dublin for the second time in four days.

The Foylesiders arrived at UCD with intent and Matty Smith almost put them in front but his low strike was smothered by the students' goalkeeper Lorcan Healy.

Jamie McGonigle flashed an effort wide while Brandon Kavanagh's thumping strike crashed off the crossbar.

City had won on each of their last eight visits to the venue heading into tonight's game and Patching came close to breaking the deadlock but his rasping shot clipped the frame of the goal.

However, the former Manchester City academy player did find the breakthrough with a fabulous free-kick, over the wall and dipping beyond the reach of Healy.

UCD prop up the table but had drawn all three games at home coming into this fixture.

Liam Kerrigan almost fashioned a reply for the college but on 78 minutes Derry doubled their lead, Boyce on hand to finish at the back post.

A third straight win on the road in Dublin for the Candystripes as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games stretching back to last season.