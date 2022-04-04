Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan0BolognaBologna0

AC Milan 0-0 Bologna: Milan title hopes suffer blow after home draw

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to make an impact for AC Milan as a second-half substitute

AC Milan were held to a 0-0 home draw by Bologna, leaving them one point clear at the top of Serie A.

Wins by defending champions Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli at the weekend put pressure on Milan to respond.

But the hosts struggled, with French forward Olivier Giroud's header, well saved by Lukasz Skorupski, their best first-half effort.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench after the break, but Bologna withstood late pressure to seal a point.

Bologna, in 12th place, were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic on the touchline as he undergoes hospital treatment for leukaemia.

Milan have seven games left as they pursue their first Scudetto since 2011.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 75'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forKessiéat 70'minutes
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forRebicat 45'minutes
  • 10Díaz
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 25Florenzi
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 79Kessié
  • 83Mirante

Bologna

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Skorupski
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 17MedelSubstituted forBonifaziat 82'minutes
  • 6Theate
  • 3HickeySubstituted forKasiusat 71'minutes
  • 20Aebischer
  • 30Schouten
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forSorianoat 71'minutes
  • 35DijksBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMbayeat 83'minutes
  • 9Arnautovic
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forOrsoliniat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 7Orsolini
  • 10Sansone
  • 14Viola
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 21Soriano
  • 22Bardi
  • 55Vignato
  • 71Kasius
  • 91Falcinelli
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home33
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 0, Bologna 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Bologna 0.

  3. Booking

    Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

  6. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Ante Rebic tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Fikayo Tomori tries a through ball, but Brahim Díaz is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.

  17. Post update

    Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 6
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 4th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan31207456292767
2Napoli31206556233366
3Inter Milan30189363243963
4Juventus31178647272059
5Roma31166951351654
6Lazio31157960461452
7Atalanta30149752341851
8Fiorentina301551049381150
9Hellas Verona31129105647945
10Sassuolo311110105651543
11Torino30108123530538
12Bologna3097143244-1234
13Udinese29712104147-633
14Empoli3189144156-1533
15Spezia3195173254-2232
16Sampdoria3185183952-1329
17Cagliari31510162959-3025
18Venezia3057182555-3022
19Genoa31216132348-2522
20Salernitana2937192266-4416
View full Italian Serie A table

