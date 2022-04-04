Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to make an impact for AC Milan as a second-half substitute

AC Milan were held to a 0-0 home draw by Bologna, leaving them one point clear at the top of Serie A.

Wins by defending champions Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli at the weekend put pressure on Milan to respond.

But the hosts struggled, with French forward Olivier Giroud's header, well saved by Lukasz Skorupski, their best first-half effort.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench after the break, but Bologna withstood late pressure to seal a point.

Bologna, in 12th place, were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic on the touchline as he undergoes hospital treatment for leukaemia.

Milan have seven games left as they pursue their first Scudetto since 2011.