Match ends, AC Milan 0, Bologna 0.
AC Milan were held to a 0-0 home draw by Bologna, leaving them one point clear at the top of Serie A.
Wins by defending champions Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli at the weekend put pressure on Milan to respond.
But the hosts struggled, with French forward Olivier Giroud's header, well saved by Lukasz Skorupski, their best first-half effort.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench after the break, but Bologna withstood late pressure to seal a point.
Bologna, in 12th place, were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic on the touchline as he undergoes hospital treatment for leukaemia.
Milan have seven games left as they pursue their first Scudetto since 2011.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 75'minutes
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 4BennacerSubstituted forKessiéat 70'minutes
- 30MessiasSubstituted forRebicat 45'minutes
- 10Díaz
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 25Florenzi
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 79Kessié
- 83Mirante
Bologna
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Skorupski
- 5Soumaoro
- 17MedelSubstituted forBonifaziat 82'minutes
- 6Theate
- 3HickeySubstituted forKasiusat 71'minutes
- 20Aebischer
- 30Schouten
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forSorianoat 71'minutes
- 35DijksBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMbayeat 83'minutes
- 9Arnautovic
- 99BarrowSubstituted forOrsoliniat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 4Bonifazi
- 7Orsolini
- 10Sansone
- 14Viola
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 21Soriano
- 22Bardi
- 55Vignato
- 71Kasius
- 91Falcinelli
- Referee:
- Livio Marinelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Bologna 0.
Booking
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mike Maignan (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Ante Rebic tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Fikayo Tomori tries a through ball, but Brahim Díaz is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
Post update
Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.