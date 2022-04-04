Close menu

Manchester United: Former striker Wayne Rooney says club 'can't afford to fail again' in manager search

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino
Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are considered the realistic contenders for the Manchester United job

Manchester United "can't afford to fail again" when it comes to appointing their next permanent manager, says the club's former striker Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old believes Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would prove a better fit than Ajax's Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

He also suggested Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the club at the end of the season.

"Pochettino has done it in the Premier League," said Derby County boss Rooney.

"He knows the league. If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino," he added, speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"He would need time and given time he would do well."

Ex-Tottenham manager Pochettino and Ten Hag, who led Dutch champions Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, are among the favourites to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the 20-time English champions.

"There hasn't been a settled manager there since Alex Ferguson. The new manager needs time," Rooney said.

"It didn't work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it hasn't worked with the new manager who has come in.

"Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can't afford to fail again."

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney officially retired as a player in January 2021 when he was appointed manager of Championship side Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year contract

England's record scorer Rooney, who netted 253 goals in 559 games between 2004 and 2017 for United, won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and three League Cups during 13 years at Old Trafford.

But the club is set to go five years without a trophy, after losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

They are seventh in the Premier League and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the battle to secure Champions League football next season.

Rooney described United's 2021-22 campaign - in which Rangnick replaced the sacked Solskjaer in November - as a "strange season".

"I have been [to watch Manchester United] a few times and it looks like a team of individuals," Rooney said.

"They would want the season to stop now and forget about qualifying for the Champions league. They are not going to compete next season in the Champions League.

"They have to rebuild and put themselves in a place, in three years time, where they can challenge again for the Premier League."

The future of France midfielder Pogba, who re-signed for £89m in 2016, remains uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last August on a two-year contract.

"It would be better for Paul Pogba to move on," Rooney said.

"He hasn't had the impact he would have liked. He's looked a completely different player for France. It hasn't quite worked at Manchester United. There are few players they need to let go.

"Ronaldo has scored important goals but looking to the future of the club you have to go with younger, hungry players. Cristiano is getting on a bit, that is football. He is a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more."

Captain Harry Maguire has received criticism for his club performances this season - however Rooney thinks the centre-back can still be "a big part" of the club's future.

"I like Harry," Rooney said. "He hasn't been on his best form like a lot of players but for England he looks like a world-class centre-back. If he can get his confidence back he can be a big part of [the rebuild].

"They have good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing, he brings energy and quality. They just have to get them confident, get them believing."

48 comments

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 00:01

    Man United try to convince people that the club has a winning mentality with it’s DNA steeped in tradition - when in fact it’s just turned into a cash cow for a bunch of greedy Americans - and even better it’s a cash cow they can’t kill no matter how badly they run the club or treat it’s fans, so they are going to hold on to it forever.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 00:01

    I think Wayne has enough on his plate to worry about Man U

  • Comment posted by Joe hudds, today at 00:00

    Rooney would be the best appointment. What have the other two won ever as players or managers? Rooney has the respect of the players.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:00

    Should he even be commentating on the situation? Not really his place, regardless of how long he spent there, he’s manager of another club and it’s nothing to do with him.

  • Comment posted by Wake, at 23:59 4 Apr

    United need someone like Zidane. He has done it all as a player and proven himself a successful manager. Also has the mental strength to deal with any Prima Donnas.

  • Comment posted by DR1, at 23:59 4 Apr

    For Christs sake BBC please stop with endless Man Utd articles and HYS's which just say the same thing/nothing

  • Comment posted by barrymanulow, at 23:58 4 Apr

    I am telling you now, Man Utd are back in the hunt for top four. Arsenal have bottled it as usual, and Spurs are Spurs. Ronaldo will see United into 4th spot. Just remember who predicted this, the great barrymanulow.

  • Comment posted by JackMcMac, at 23:57 4 Apr

    5 years no trophies. 10 years no title. I suppose Neville, Keane and the other pundits will stop saying that Kane should go there to win trophies now? Perhaps even take Sancho for a round of golf and tell him he needs to go to City if he ever wants to have a medal.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, at 23:57 4 Apr

    ManC fan

    Poch is a class act. The only reason Spurs nose-dived was that they failed to adapt to life without Erikson. One problem, not entirely of his making.

    • Reply posted by Hear hear methinks, today at 00:01

      Hear hear methinks replied:
      It's true, Spurs never found another player quite so good at hitting set pieces straight at the wall.

  • Comment posted by Hear hear methinks, at 23:57 4 Apr

    Man Utd need to stop repeating the same mistakes, stop wasting millions on 'marquee' signings, bring in a no-nonsense manager and shore up their defence and midfield.

    August 2022:
    Lewandowski, Kane and Pochettino in.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, at 23:55 4 Apr

    Get rid of Pogba, Maguire, Ronaldo, Cavani, Mata, Phil Jones...
    That's a start. Tell Bruno to stop whingeing and focus on playing football.
    Then the rebuild can begin in earnest.

  • Comment posted by bjoujou, at 23:55 4 Apr

    Some of the comments on here, honestly. Didn't see the broadcast but think he was almost certainly asked to talk about Man U. Do people think he stopped the pre-game chat on tonight's game to go into a specific diatribe. He also hasn't even said that much controversial either. Also, has done some credible work at Derby. Think before typing then, more often than not, do not type!

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, at 23:54 4 Apr

    Someone wrote those lines down for him, he was reading from a pad when he said it

  • Comment posted by One4All, at 23:52 4 Apr

    So MU play Everton next and most likely it'll probably be depressing to watch.

    Moyes managed both these teams and 8 years on look where he is - still managing fan's expectations and of tight fisted directors, but getting results.

    Seperately, feel bad for LVG - hope he recovers. Didn't get enough backing especially ahead of Jose. Then again Jose's 'best' did bring us 2nd.

    Ole won zero

    Bad times

    • Reply posted by Paul M, at 23:57 4 Apr

      Paul M replied:
      Everything you said is spot on.

  • Comment posted by Celts, at 23:51 4 Apr

    You wanna know what the sad reality for Man United is?

    The two best managers in world football, are in charge of their two biggest rivals.

    Pochettino, Ten Haag, whoever. It doesn't matter who you bring in, you ain't getting anyone as good as Klopp or Pep.

    So long as those two are at Liverpool and City, you ain't winning any league titles.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, at 23:59 4 Apr

      Paul M replied:
      Tuchel looks the part to be fair. Squad not quite City or Liverpool level.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 23:51 4 Apr

    Poch is not the answer, at Tottenham he had a youthful team willing to learn and more importantly run. At PSG he has 'superstars' who think they are bigger than the club, and he has struggled. United are full of show ponies. Lots of legends in their own lifetimes. Without a big clear out, getting rid of the bad seeds United will struggle for years. Still never mind

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, at 23:51 4 Apr

    I am far from a United fan.

    I watched Rooney on Sky tonight. Of course he has great football knowledge, no surprise there. But he also came across as surprisingly eloquent and intelligent. Enjoyed listening to him.

  • Comment posted by SamB, at 23:49 4 Apr

    "There hasn't been a settled manager there since Alex Ferguson. The new manager needs time"

    One sentence later:

    "It didn't work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it hasn't worked with the new manager who has come in"

    So what is it? Get rid of Rangnick after a few months. Or give managers time?

  • Comment posted by tikitaka, at 23:48 4 Apr

    Poch might end up being a broken man like how Jose was when he managed Utd. Psg stint has not gone well for him. But the task he faces there is much bigger because of the owner pressure and interference. Utd have different type of owners, they dont interfere and they don’t care. Utd might just need a breath of fresh air and Erik might just be the answer. And Rooney bit jealous of Ronaldo haha.

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, at 23:47 4 Apr

    Don’t think it matters who manages Man Utd, without a major overhaul of the playing staff they aren’t going to win anything anytime soon.

    On a semi-related note, best wishes to Louis van Gaal, I’m sure we all wish him the very best in his ongoing battle against prostate cancer.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, at 23:58 4 Apr

      Eye_Said replied:
      Not heard about that. That disease killed my dad. :(

