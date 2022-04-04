Close menu

Manchester United: Former striker Wayne Rooney says club 'can't afford to fail again' in manager search

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments120

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino
Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are considered the realistic contenders for the Manchester United job

Manchester United "can't afford to fail again" when it comes to appointing their next permanent manager, says the club's former striker Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old believes Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would prove a better fit than Ajax's Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

He also suggested Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the club at the end of the season.

"Pochettino has done it in the Premier League," said Derby County boss Rooney.

"He knows the league. If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino," he added, speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"He would need time and given time he would do well."

Ex-Tottenham manager Pochettino and Ten Hag, who led Dutch champions Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, are among the favourites to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the 20-time English champions.

"There hasn't been a settled manager there since Alex Ferguson. The new manager needs time," Rooney said.

"It didn't work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it hasn't worked with the new manager who has come in.

"Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can't afford to fail again."

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney officially retired as a player in January 2021 when he was appointed manager of Championship side Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year contract

England's record scorer Rooney, who netted 253 goals in 559 games between 2004 and 2017 for United, won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and three League Cups during 13 years at Old Trafford.

But the club is set to go five years without a trophy, after losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

They are seventh in the Premier League and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the battle to secure Champions League football next season.

Rooney described United's 2021-22 campaign - in which Rangnick replaced the sacked Solskjaer in November - as a "strange season".

"I have been [to watch Manchester United] a few times and it looks like a team of individuals," Rooney said.

"They would want the season to stop now and forget about qualifying for the Champions league. They are not going to compete next season in the Champions League.

"They have to rebuild and put themselves in a place, in three years time, where they can challenge again for the Premier League."

The future of France midfielder Pogba, who re-signed for £89m in 2016, remains uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last August on a two-year contract.

"It would be better for Paul Pogba to move on," Rooney said.

"He hasn't had the impact he would have liked. He's looked a completely different player for France. It hasn't quite worked at Manchester United. There are few players they need to let go.

"Ronaldo has scored important goals but looking to the future of the club you have to go with younger, hungry players. Cristiano is getting on a bit, that is football. He is a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more."

Captain Harry Maguire has received criticism for his club performances this season - however Rooney thinks the centre-back can still be "a big part" of the club's future.

"I like Harry," Rooney said. "He hasn't been on his best form like a lot of players but for England he looks like a world-class centre-back. If he can get his confidence back he can be a big part of [the rebuild].

"They have good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing, he brings energy and quality. They just have to get them confident, get them believing."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, at 23:47 4 Apr

    Don’t think it matters who manages Man Utd, without a major overhaul of the playing staff they aren’t going to win anything anytime soon.

    On a semi-related note, best wishes to Louis van Gaal, I’m sure we all wish him the very best in his ongoing battle against prostate cancer.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, at 23:58 4 Apr

      Eye_Said replied:
      Not heard about that. That disease killed my dad. :(

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, at 23:51 4 Apr

    I am far from a United fan.

    I watched Rooney on Sky tonight. Of course he has great football knowledge, no surprise there. But he also came across as surprisingly eloquent and intelligent. Enjoyed listening to him.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 00:13

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      no cap?

  • Comment posted by Cambridgeaca, at 23:45 4 Apr

    So Jesse Lingard is a young player according to Rooney. Gives me hope of playing in the Premier League one day. I am 40 and should be peaking soon.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 00:11

      Paul M replied:
      As a Utd fan I'm gutted that a proper Utd product thought he'd leave Old Trafford with a trophy. But he's perma benched. Maybe him and his best mate Rashford should go to West Ham. I'd literally cry. What a waste of Lingard this season has been.

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 00:01

    Man United try to convince people that the club has a winning mentality with it’s DNA steeped in tradition - when in fact it’s just turned into a cash cow for a bunch of greedy Americans - and even better it’s a cash cow they can’t kill no matter how badly they run the club or treat it’s fans, so they are going to hold on to it forever.

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 00:07

      The Arkles replied:
      DNA is something thats been in a place since the beginning, there was no such DNA from the day Busby retired until the day Ferguson won his first league title, it was Fergie who had the winning DNA and it retired with him.
      They are wasting their time looking for another Fergie, he was a one off.

  • Comment posted by bjoujou, at 23:55 4 Apr

    Some of the comments on here, honestly. Didn't see the broadcast but think he was almost certainly asked to talk about Man U. Do people think he stopped the pre-game chat on tonight's game to go into a specific diatribe. He also hasn't even said that much controversial either. Also, has done some credible work at Derby. Think before typing then, more often than not, do not type!

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 00:14

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      remind me where derby are in the table? even lampard got them promoted

  • Comment posted by Celts, at 23:51 4 Apr

    You wanna know what the sad reality for Man United is?

    The two best managers in world football, are in charge of their two biggest rivals.

    Pochettino, Ten Haag, whoever. It doesn't matter who you bring in, you ain't getting anyone as good as Klopp or Pep.

    So long as those two are at Liverpool and City, you ain't winning any league titles.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, at 23:59 4 Apr

      Paul M replied:
      Tuchel looks the part to be fair. Squad not quite City or Liverpool level.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:08

    It is true that Man Utd can't afford to fail again in their manager search, but the world knows that they will fail again anyway.

  • Comment posted by One4All, at 23:52 4 Apr

    So MU play Everton next and most likely it'll probably be depressing to watch.

    Moyes managed both these teams and 8 years on look where he is - still managing fan's expectations and of tight fisted directors, but getting results.

    Seperately, feel bad for LVG - hope he recovers. Didn't get enough backing especially ahead of Jose. Then again Jose's 'best' did bring us 2nd.

    Ole won zero

    Bad times

    • Reply posted by Paul M, at 23:57 4 Apr

      Paul M replied:
      Everything you said is spot on.

  • Comment posted by welshy2000, at 23:39 4 Apr

    Rooney applying for the job?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Rooney should worry about Derby County not Man Utd. It's currently Derby that pays him not Utd.

  • Comment posted by petethefeet, at 23:33 4 Apr

    In other news, Ralf Rangnick picks his derby county 11…

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 23:51 4 Apr

    Poch is not the answer, at Tottenham he had a youthful team willing to learn and more importantly run. At PSG he has 'superstars' who think they are bigger than the club, and he has struggled. United are full of show ponies. Lots of legends in their own lifetimes. Without a big clear out, getting rid of the bad seeds United will struggle for years. Still never mind

  • Comment posted by kezzo, at 23:43 4 Apr

    Small club

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 00:13

    The "he's done it in the PL" in the PL statement falls flat. You have two examples in Klopp and Pep who hadn't 'done it' in the PL bossing the league.

  • Comment posted by Celts, at 23:47 4 Apr

    "Ronaldo is a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more"

    For once he actually said something sensible!

    The only fans who think United are better off with Ronaldo, are the ones who think football is just about goals. If you understand football, you'd understand that strikers need to contribute a lot more than just goal hanging and kicking the ball in the net.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 00:08

      Paul M replied:
      Yup. Apparently he's setting an example. Of what? How to unsettle a dressing room and be a practiced prima donna?

  • Comment posted by iplayer , today at 00:10

    Alex Fergusons Success made that Club the Financial powerhouse that they are.
    What a way to repay the Fans and all the players whom brought that., by poor work ethic in the boardroom. I'd be gutted if i supported Utd.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, at 23:55 4 Apr

    Get rid of Pogba, Maguire, Ronaldo, Cavani, Mata, Phil Jones...
    That's a start. Tell Bruno to stop whingeing and focus on playing football.
    Then the rebuild can begin in earnest.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 00:24

      coen replied:
      dofe rght here man. And appoint a manager who you will back for the next three seasons!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:48

    If Man Unt had any sense they would employ Wayne Rooney as their next manager. He's too savvy not to fail. He has all the makings of a top class manager. He's a born winner. He's already got what it takes to become a top class manager. What are Man Unt waiting for? The end of the season?

  • Comment posted by Gsymbiote81, today at 00:25

    The biggest issue at utd is that the players aren't a team, it's just a bunch of average players with a few star's thrown in the mix. It's about time they appoint a manager with the guts to get rid of the deadwood/big ego's and start from the ground up again!!! Considering the talent that the youth teams have had since Sir Alex has retired there's no reason why it can't be achieved! Poch for me!!

  • Comment posted by Gazolba, today at 00:23

    Ronaldo and possibly De Gea are the only world-class players they have. In the past United had 5 or 6 world-class players. United have undoubtedly become weaker but at the same time their rivals have become stronger.

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 00:23

    while the glazers are there it will continue to be fail
    i'd avoid the place if i was a manager

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 00:52

      The Arkles replied:
      The Glazers are in America, they have a representative in the club boardroom who a succession of managers have gone to and received mega millions for players they wanted.
      The Glazers aren't the problem, people like Ferguson, Phelan, Fletcher and before he left Carrick, any new manager needs to get rid of the old guard completey and tell Fergie to stay away from the dressing room/Carrington.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport