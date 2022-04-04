Last updated on .From the section Irish

A record 11,103 spectators attended March's League Cup final as Cliftonville beat Coleraine 4-3

Cliftonville and Coleraine have been sanctioned by the IFA's disciplinary committee for spectator misconduct during the League Cup final.

Both clubs have been penalised for "several" incidents involving their fans, with Cliftonville charged £1,250 and the Bannsiders fined £750.

It is not the first time either side has been charged with spectator misconduct this season.

Cliftonville won a dramatic final 4-3 at Windsor Park last month.

The fixture will be remember for delivering a record League Cup final crowd, with a hugely vocal 11,103 spectators present inside the south Belfast stadium.

Paddy McLaughlin's Reds clinched the title after coming from 2-0 down to force the game into extra-time where they scored twice more to claim the win.