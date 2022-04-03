Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Jack Young made three appearances for Newcastle Under-21s in this season's Papa John's Trophy

Wycombe Wanderers have turned Newcastle United midfielder Jack Young's loan move into a permanent deal by signing him on a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old has made two substitute appearances for the Chairboys in League One since joining them on the final day of the January transfer window.

He spent a brief spell on loan with League Two side Tranmere last season.

"We're looking forward to helping him unlock more of his potential," boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

