Paul Mullin joined Wrexham from Cambridge United during the summer of 2021

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds described it as a "top-10 life moment" on social media.

Now Paul Mullin has gone viral, courtesy of two dramatic goals in added time against Stockport County to book Wrexham's place in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May.

Mullin's first goal, when he chipped keeper Ben Hinchcliffe from 30 yards out, has been viewed 3.6m times on the club's Twitter account.

The 27-year-old described the the response to the goal as "crazy".

"With Ryan and Rob [McElhenney, fellow owner] involved with the club it's always a bit hectic around us," Mullin told BBC Radio Wales.

"But at the weekend, that goal's gone viral and Ryan's putting it everywhere.

"My phone's not stopped doing backflips and I've had to put it on sleep mode to get some sleep.

"But it's surreal sometimes the type of attention that the Hollywood superstars bring to the club and the area, highlighting a lot of things in Wales and Wrexham.

"It's good to see and all the fans are on a high at the moment."

Reynolds is experiencing the full range of emotions owning a football club.

A week earlier the Deadpool actor had tweeted "I just lost nine years off my life. And I'm okay with that" after Wrexham came back to beat Dover Athletic 6-5.

Reynolds made an unexpected visit to the Racecourse for the Dragons' FA Trophy semi-final against rivals Stockport County.

A tense, tight game was goalless at the end of 90 minutes and heading for penalties before Mullin's moment of magic to broke the deadlock and his second moments sealed victory.

Reynolds showed his appreciation after the game when he embraced Mullin as he chatted with players, staff and fans on the pitch.

"He said he'd never experienced anything like it and I often say to him that football gives you every emotion and it's impossible to describe how it makes you feel," Mullin added.

"I think Saturday gave him the feelings that he probably hadn't experienced before in life."

Wrexham will face Bromley in the final on 22 May, with Reynolds saying over the weekend he "would not miss" the chance to go to Wembley.

But before then Wrexham will focus on chasing promotion, although they trail National League leaders Stockport by 11 points.

"It's going to be difficult but we knew all season that it wasn't going to be straight forward," said Mullin of their hopes of winning the title and securing automatic promotion to League Two.

"It's a very tough league to get out of. We've got 10 games left, six of them at home and four away, and we're hoping we can win as many of them as we can.

"There's thousands of people coming to the games and the feeling around the town is incredible at the moment.

"And it's down to them (Reynolds and McElhenney) because without them the team wouldn't be the same as it is now.

"For us we've got to try and concentrate because they have brought us in to try and get out of this league and that's what we've got to try and do."