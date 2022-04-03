Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Stevens has been prolific for Forest Green this season scoring 27 goals in all competitions

Forest Green Rovers' leading goalscorer Matty Stevens faces a prolonged period out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

The 24-year-old went off during the League Two leaders' 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Stevens has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, with 23 coming in the league as Forest Green push for automatic promotion.

The striker, who joined in 2019, extended his contract in January.

"He is a massive reason for the club being in this position at the moment," Forest Green manager Rob Edwards said.

"Our job now as a football club is to give him all the support he needs in his recovery, help him in every way that we can and make sure that when he comes back that he's playing League One football."

Forest Green are four points clear at the top of the table with eight matches remaining this season, and with a game in hand over second-placed Exeter City and Port Vale, in third, directly below them.