US businessman Chris Kirchner has been selected as the preferred bidder to buy Derby County, the Championship club's joint administrators have confirmed.

The 34-year-old revived his interest in Derby in recent days, having withdrawn an initial bid three months earlier.

Relegation-threatened Derby have been in administration since 22 September.

Administrators Quantuma said his offer "represents the best deal for creditors and one which will secure the long-term future of the club".

