Steven Schumacher (right) congratulates goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who has conceded just five goals in 13 League One games since the start of February

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says his side's seventh clean sheet in eight games is a "brilliant achievement".

Fourth-placed Argyle's 1-0 victory over play-off rivals Oxford United was also their sixth successive home win.

Argyle are fourth in League One and are three points off first place.

"It's a brilliant achievement, it's seven clean sheets out of eight, we've conceded one goal away at Ipswich Town who are flying," Schumacher said.

"We all know that it's going quite well at the moment, the lads are playing well.

"They're putting in the work rate, putting the effort in, giving everything that they've got every single weekend and we're getting some outstanding performances.

"I could go through the whole team, there were so many of them that played well, especially second half, and in the end we're just glad to come away with the win."

Joe Edwards' goal - his second in four games - was enough for Argyle to beat an Oxford side who have scored more goals than any other team in the third tier so far this season.

"It was a massive win," Schumacher added to BBC Radio Devon.

"We knew that Oxford are one of the best teams in the division, they have so much firepower in their squad.

"They had two chances early on in the first half, one of them our goalkeeper has made an unbelievable save from, and another one from a cross at the back post.

"But after that in the second half we nullified them really to very little, we controlled the game with possession and scored an outstanding goal ourselves."