Stewards recovered a line of bottles from the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm derby, during which Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart found broken glass on the pitch as he made his way back out after half time, while visiting manager Ange Postecoglou revealed a staff member required medical attention after being struck by another missile on their way up the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over hosts Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers has earned a new nickname after his impressive, scoring display in Celtic's 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox, with team-mates responding to his Instagram post by praising him as "the fridge". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Reo Hatate and on-loan Benfica winger Jota celebrated Celtic's derby day win over Rangers in style inside the Ibrox changing rooms - as they shared an inflatable ice bath. (The National) external-link

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown toasted their win over Rangers on derby day with a pint and wrote on Instagram: "Thanks lads, enjoyed that one I did." (The Herald) external-link

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele celebrated Celtic's win over Rangers at Ibrox by describing it as the "usual stuff" from his former side on derby day. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have an "interest" in signing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the 29-year-old out of contract with West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season and also being assessed by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United. (Daily Mail) external-link

Dundee centre-half Luke Graham, who has yet to make an impact at first-team level with the Scottish Premiership side, is poised for a trial with Sheffield United on Monday after the 18-year-old impressed in the Dark Blues youth set-up and while on loan to Lochee United. (The Courier) external-link

Everton manager Frank Lampard has revealed that Nathan Patterson missed out on his Premier League debut in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by West Ham United after the Scotland right-back "turned his ankle" in training and faces a scan to assess the injury. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson said he was "gutted" to miss out on his first Premier League start for Everton against West Ham United and posted a photograph of his foot wrapped in some sort of protective gear. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt, the 21-year-old on loan from Manchester United, hopes to break into the Wales squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar as he relishes a possible play-off final at home to Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link