Guernsey FC lost 2-1 to Ashford Town in fourth successive defeat
Last updated on .From the section Football
Guernsey FC lost for the fourth successive game as they went down 2-1 at home to Ashford Town.
The islanders got off to a tough start, conceding after just two minutes as Wayne Ridgley fired in from long-range.
Dan Brown, who had earlier missed a good chance, tapped in a rebound for a second after 32 minutes.
Guernsey improved after the break and Jamie Dodd got one back after 62 minutes when he reacted quickest to a blocked shot from Ross Allen.
But the Green Lions could not find a way through as they failed to win for a fifth game, leaving them 14th in Isthmian League South Central, four points behind their 12th-placed opponents.
The islanders are 13 points above the automatic relegation places, but just three ahead of third-from-bottom Tooting and Mitcham United who could be involved in an end-of-season relegation play-off.