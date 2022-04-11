Close menu
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2LutonLuton Town0

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Luton Town: Terriers go third after defeating Hatters

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Huddersfield Town are now four points off second-placed Bournemouth with five Championship games still to play
Huddersfield Town moved third in the Championship as they overcame play-off rivals Luton Town in an edgy game at the John Smith's Stadium.

The hosts took the lead just before the hour mark when Jon Russell expertly lobbed in following Pipa's short throw-in.

Elijah Adebayo missed from the spot to level for Luton , however, after Danel Sinani brought down James Bree.

Naby Sarr made sure of the win in the final minute as he headed in a Sorba Thomas corner unopposed at the back post.

The result moved Huddersfield above Nottingham Forest and four points behind second-placed Bournemouth with five matches still to play, although the Cherries have two games in hand.

Luton, on the other hand, stretched their winless run to three games, but remain fifth with a two-point cushion in the play-off positions.

The Hatters' task was made harder just after the half-hour mark when Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu was helped from the field after picking up an injury.

But their best chance of the opening half came moments later when Harry Cornick forced a diving save from Lee Nicholls with a drive from outside the box.

The visitors went on to lose Henri Lansbury in the second period to a neck injury and, as play restarted as he cagily walked off the field, Russell scored with a brilliant lofted effort that soared over Luton keeper James Shea and dropped into the corner.

There was controversy after Adebayo grazed the post with his 70th-minute penalty as Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma and Town winger Thomas booked in a melee that followed Naismith pushing Lewis O'Brien to the ground.

But substitute Sarr's late goal wrapped up a huge victory for the hosts as the Luton defence failed to pick up the defender as he worked his way into the box.

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Today we were playing a very balanced and equal game. For me the details today weren't in our favour.

"Defensive work today was very important and we defended excellent.

"We have said for a long time we need the players to be ready. The contribution of the players from the bench was massive."

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It hinged on us not defending two situations because they didn't have to work hard. We were excellent I thought in terms of defensive shape.

"We were bold, we were brave and we moved the ball. In the second half I thought we stepped on the front foot. They took a throw-in off the back of someone and the ball has looped in and gone in.

"Late on, Naby Sarr comes on and no one picks him out. Two naive bits of defending has cost us. That's been further compounded by a penalty miss when we were really in the ascendancy. That changed the game but that's the nature of what Championship football is."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21NichollsBooked at 86mins
  • 32Lees
  • 6Hogg
  • 26Colwill
  • 2Ávila
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3ToffoloBooked at 90mins
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forHolmesat 77'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forSarrat 84'minutes
  • 16ThomasBooked at 71minsSubstituted forRhodesat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 20Turton
  • 23Sarr
  • 48Eiting

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Shea
  • 2Bree
  • 5Bradley
  • 4NaismithBooked at 71mins
  • 24OnyedinmaBooked at 71mins
  • 17MpanzuSubstituted forSnodgrassat 35'minutes
  • 23LansburySubstituted forPottsat 58'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 22Campbell
  • 7CornickSubstituted forHyltonat 81'minutes
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 8Berry
  • 9Hylton
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 20Kioso
  • 21Isted
  • 26Muskwe
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
18,379

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Luton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).

  4. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes tries a through ball, but Duane Holmes is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  7. Post update

    Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Harry Toffolo tries a through ball, but Lewis O'Brien is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Pipa.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Sorba Thomas.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

  12. Booking

    Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Luton Town 0. Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).

  19. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham40258794355983
2Bournemouth392110862352773
3Huddersfield4119121054431169
4Nottm Forest3919101061362567
5Luton4118111259471265
6Sheff Utd4118111253411265
7Blackburn4117121252421063
8Middlesbrough401881452421062
9Millwall411613124540561
10Coventry411611145451359
11QPR41178165553259
12West Brom411512144540557
13Preston411415124346-357
14Swansea40169154853-557
15Stoke411510165347655
16Blackpool401411154447-353
17Cardiff40147194761-1449
18Birmingham411112184360-1745
19Bristol City41129205273-2145
20Hull41128213445-1144
21Reading41127224877-2937
22Barnsley40611233059-2929
23Derby411213164047-728
24Peterborough41610253482-4828
View full Championship table

