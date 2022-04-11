Last updated on .From the section Championship

Huddersfield Town moved third in the Championship as they overcame play-off rivals Luton Town in an edgy game at the John Smith's Stadium.

The hosts took the lead just before the hour mark when Jon Russell expertly lobbed in following Pipa's short throw-in.

Elijah Adebayo missed from the spot to level for Luton , however, after Danel Sinani brought down James Bree.

Naby Sarr made sure of the win in the final minute as he headed in a Sorba Thomas corner unopposed at the back post.

The result moved Huddersfield above Nottingham Forest and four points behind second-placed Bournemouth with five matches still to play, although the Cherries have two games in hand.

Luton, on the other hand, stretched their winless run to three games, but remain fifth with a two-point cushion in the play-off positions.

The Hatters' task was made harder just after the half-hour mark when Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu was helped from the field after picking up an injury.

But their best chance of the opening half came moments later when Harry Cornick forced a diving save from Lee Nicholls with a drive from outside the box.

The visitors went on to lose Henri Lansbury in the second period to a neck injury and, as play restarted as he cagily walked off the field, Russell scored with a brilliant lofted effort that soared over Luton keeper James Shea and dropped into the corner.

There was controversy after Adebayo grazed the post with his 70th-minute penalty as Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma and Town winger Thomas booked in a melee that followed Naismith pushing Lewis O'Brien to the ground.

But substitute Sarr's late goal wrapped up a huge victory for the hosts as the Luton defence failed to pick up the defender as he worked his way into the box.

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Today we were playing a very balanced and equal game. For me the details today weren't in our favour.

"Defensive work today was very important and we defended excellent.

"We have said for a long time we need the players to be ready. The contribution of the players from the bench was massive."

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It hinged on us not defending two situations because they didn't have to work hard. We were excellent I thought in terms of defensive shape.

"We were bold, we were brave and we moved the ball. In the second half I thought we stepped on the front foot. They took a throw-in off the back of someone and the ball has looped in and gone in.

"Late on, Naby Sarr comes on and no one picks him out. Two naive bits of defending has cost us. That's been further compounded by a penalty miss when we were really in the ascendancy. That changed the game but that's the nature of what Championship football is."