Huddersfield Town moved third in the Championship as they overcame play-off rivals Luton Town in an edgy game at the John Smith's Stadium.
The hosts took the lead just before the hour mark when Jon Russell expertly lobbed in following Pipa's short throw-in.
Elijah Adebayo missed from the spot to level for Luton , however, after Danel Sinani brought down James Bree.
Naby Sarr made sure of the win in the final minute as he headed in a Sorba Thomas corner unopposed at the back post.
The result moved Huddersfield above Nottingham Forest and four points behind second-placed Bournemouth with five matches still to play, although the Cherries have two games in hand.
Luton, on the other hand, stretched their winless run to three games, but remain fifth with a two-point cushion in the play-off positions.
The Hatters' task was made harder just after the half-hour mark when Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu was helped from the field after picking up an injury.
But their best chance of the opening half came moments later when Harry Cornick forced a diving save from Lee Nicholls with a drive from outside the box.
The visitors went on to lose Henri Lansbury in the second period to a neck injury and, as play restarted as he cagily walked off the field, Russell scored with a brilliant lofted effort that soared over Luton keeper James Shea and dropped into the corner.
There was controversy after Adebayo grazed the post with his 70th-minute penalty as Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma and Town winger Thomas booked in a melee that followed Naismith pushing Lewis O'Brien to the ground.
But substitute Sarr's late goal wrapped up a huge victory for the hosts as the Luton defence failed to pick up the defender as he worked his way into the box.
Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:
"Today we were playing a very balanced and equal game. For me the details today weren't in our favour.
"Defensive work today was very important and we defended excellent.
"We have said for a long time we need the players to be ready. The contribution of the players from the bench was massive."
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It hinged on us not defending two situations because they didn't have to work hard. We were excellent I thought in terms of defensive shape.
"We were bold, we were brave and we moved the ball. In the second half I thought we stepped on the front foot. They took a throw-in off the back of someone and the ball has looped in and gone in.
"Late on, Naby Sarr comes on and no one picks him out. Two naive bits of defending has cost us. That's been further compounded by a penalty miss when we were really in the ascendancy. That changed the game but that's the nature of what Championship football is."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 21NichollsBooked at 86mins
- 32Lees
- 6Hogg
- 26Colwill
- 2Ávila
- 37Russell
- 8O'Brien
- 3ToffoloBooked at 90mins
- 24SinaniSubstituted forHolmesat 77'minutes
- 25WardSubstituted forSarrat 84'minutes
- 16ThomasBooked at 71minsSubstituted forRhodesat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 18Blackman
- 19Holmes
- 20Turton
- 23Sarr
- 48Eiting
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Shea
- 2Bree
- 5Bradley
- 4NaismithBooked at 71mins
- 24OnyedinmaBooked at 71mins
- 17MpanzuSubstituted forSnodgrassat 35'minutes
- 23LansburySubstituted forPottsat 58'minutes
- 29Bell
- 22Campbell
- 7CornickSubstituted forHyltonat 81'minutes
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 8Berry
- 9Hylton
- 12Snodgrass
- 20Kioso
- 21Isted
- 26Muskwe
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 18,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Luton Town 0.
Post update
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).
Post update
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes tries a through ball, but Duane Holmes is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).
Post update
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Harry Toffolo tries a through ball, but Lewis O'Brien is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Pipa.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Sorba Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Booking
Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Luton Town 0. Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.
Post update
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).
Post update
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.
An utter clown and embarrassment to the EFL.
This was a crucial game to win as anything less would increase the pressure on staying in the playoffs. This gives a little breathing space.
But as many other wise fans have pointed out - would getting to the Premier League actually be a good thing? The disparity in money and players between the Premier League and The Championship is frankly unsustainable...
Two very poor footballing teams but especially Luton
Huddersfield deserved the win especially as Luton should of been down to 10 men.
Not at it tonight and didn't anticipate a free header beforehand.
Thought Luton defended both goals poorly with Snodgrass not switched on and Potts didn't react
Great finish from Russell though.
Second goal no defender on back post from a corner, free header for Sarr.
Thomas looked a class above the rest.
Injuries to for Luton