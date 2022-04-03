Match ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.
Pedri scored a brilliant second-half goal as Barcelona beat Sevilla to move up to second in La Liga and keep their title hopes alive.
After a goalless first half, the 19-year-old midfielder showed great composure on the edge of the box to thump a shot into the bottom corner.
Sevilla had a penalty shout in the first half when Anthony Martial's shot hit Ronald Araujo's arm.
But Barcelona were the better side as Gerard Pique also hit the post.
Defender Pique, though, was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off late on as he pulled back Jesus Corona, who looked set to run clear on goal.
But Barcelona held out to take a crucial three points and extend their unbeaten run to 14 games. They are now 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.
Sevilla had started the day in second place, but dropped to fourth, behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on goal difference, as their own 15-game run without defeat came to an end.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 4Araújo
- 3PiquéBooked at 85mins
- 18Alba
- 21de JongSubstituted forPáezat 74'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 61mins
- 16González
- 7DembéléBooked at 82minsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 90+1'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 81'minutes
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 9Depay
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 27Carevic
- 30Páez
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 23Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 4RekikSubstituted forMirat 82'minutes
- 8Jordán
- 6GudeljSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 78'minutes
- 17LamelaSubstituted forJM Coronaat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10Rakitic
- 5OcamposBooked at 88mins
- 22MartialSubstituted forAugustinssonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Augustinsson
- 9JM Corona
- 11El-Haddadi
- 12Mir
- 15En-Nesyri
- 30Carmona
- 31Díaz
- 32Sánchez Velasco
- 36Romero
- 43Quintana Navarro
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 76,112
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Jesús Corona (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Post update
Offside, Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Jules Koundé is caught offside.
Booking
Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jesús Corona (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Rafa Mir (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).