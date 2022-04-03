Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lorient 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice and provided three assists as Paris St-Germain kept their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over lowly Lorient.
Neymar stroked in the opener and PSG's fifth, both from Mbappe through-balls.
Mbappe coolly drilled home in the first half and took his tally to 17 for the season with a rasping finish, before laying off for Lionel Messi's goal.
Terem Moffi pulled a goal back in the second half, but the loss means Lorient stay a point above the drop zone.
France striker Mbappe could have had a hat-trick in a virtuoso display, but struck the foot of the post late on.
Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Marseille won 4-2 at Saint-Etienne, while former champions Monaco, who are sixth, edged a 2-1 victory at Metz.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 3KimpembeBooked at 57mins
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forRamosat 72'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 15DaniloSubstituted forKehrerat 80'minutes
- 8ParedesSubstituted forWijnaldumat 43'minutes
- 27GueyeBooked at 53mins
- 10Neymar
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Ramos
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 60Letellier
Lorient
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Dreyer
- 17Mendes
- 15Laporte
- 19Petrot
- 25Le Goff
- 38OuattaraSubstituted forLaurientéat 77'minutes
- 23MonconduitSubstituted forSilva de Almeidaat 89'minutes
- 6Abergel
- 10Le FéeSubstituted forLemoineat 89'minutes
- 13MoffiSubstituted forBoisgardat 77'minutes
- 9KonéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSoumanoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Silva de Almeida
- 3Jenz
- 11Boisgard
- 14Hergault
- 18Lemoine
- 21Morel
- 22Soumano
- 28Laurienté
- 30Nardi
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lorient 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armand Laurienté (Lorient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Vincent Le Goff.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Lorient 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Fabien Lemoine replaces Enzo Le Fée.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Igor Silva replaces Thomas Monconduit.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Quentin Boisgard (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Attempt saved. Quentin Boisgard (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Armand Laurienté replaces Dango Ouattara.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Quentin Boisgard replaces Terem Moffi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sambou Soumano (Lorient).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Lorient 1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Sergio Ramos replaces Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Houboulang Mendes (Lorient) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit following a corner.