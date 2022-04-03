Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain5LorientLorient1

PSG 5-1 Lorient: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi all score

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe took his tally to 17 league goals for the campaign

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and provided three assists as Paris St-Germain kept their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over lowly Lorient.

Neymar stroked in the opener and PSG's fifth, both from Mbappe through-balls.

Mbappe coolly drilled home in the first half and took his tally to 17 for the season with a rasping finish, before laying off for Lionel Messi's goal.

Terem Moffi pulled a goal back in the second half, but the loss means Lorient stay a point above the drop zone.

France striker Mbappe could have had a hat-trick in a virtuoso display, but struck the foot of the post late on.

Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Marseille won 4-2 at Saint-Etienne, while former champions Monaco, who are sixth, edged a 2-1 victory at Metz.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 57mins
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forRamosat 72'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forKehrerat 80'minutes
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forWijnaldumat 43'minutes
  • 27GueyeBooked at 53mins
  • 10Neymar
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Ramos
  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 60Letellier

Lorient

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dreyer
  • 17Mendes
  • 15Laporte
  • 19Petrot
  • 25Le Goff
  • 38OuattaraSubstituted forLaurientéat 77'minutes
  • 23MonconduitSubstituted forSilva de Almeidaat 89'minutes
  • 6Abergel
  • 10Le FéeSubstituted forLemoineat 89'minutes
  • 13MoffiSubstituted forBoisgardat 77'minutes
  • 9KonéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSoumanoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Silva de Almeida
  • 3Jenz
  • 11Boisgard
  • 14Hergault
  • 18Lemoine
  • 21Morel
  • 22Soumano
  • 28Laurienté
  • 30Nardi
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLorient
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lorient 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Lorient 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armand Laurienté (Lorient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Vincent Le Goff.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Lorient 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a through ball.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Fabien Lemoine replaces Enzo Le Fée.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Igor Silva replaces Thomas Monconduit.

  7. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Neymar.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Quentin Boisgard (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Danilo Pereira.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Quentin Boisgard (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Armand Laurienté replaces Dango Ouattara.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Quentin Boisgard replaces Terem Moffi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.

  16. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sambou Soumano (Lorient).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Lorient 1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Sergio Ramos replaces Marquinhos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Houboulang Mendes (Lorient) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit following a corner.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • PSGParis Saint Germain5LorientLorient1
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg1LensLens0
  • ClermontClermont2NantesNantes3
  • MetzMetz1MonacoMonaco2
  • MontpellierMontpellier1BrestBrest2
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne2MarseilleMarseille4
  • TroyesTroyes1ReimsReims0
  • LyonLyon3AngersAngers2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG30215464283668
2Marseille30168649292056
3Rennes30165964293553
4Strasbourg30149751321951
5Nice30157840241651
6Monaco30138945311447
7Lille30121173835347
8Nantes30136113933645
9Lyon30121084339445
10Lens30128104540544
11Montpellier30125134442241
12Brest30108123844-638
13Reims30812103232036
14Angers3088143444-1032
15Troyes3088142842-1432
16Lorient30610142548-2328
17Clermont3077163054-2428
18Saint-Étienne3069153155-2427
19Metz30411152754-2723
20Bordeaux30411153870-3223
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport