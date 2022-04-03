Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0Inter MilanInter Milan1

Juventus 0-1 Inter Milan: Inter boost title hopes and all but end Juve's chances

Hakan Calhanoglu
Hakan Calhanoglu scored his retaken penalty to settle the game

Hakan Calhanoglu's disputed penalty gave Inter Milan victory at Juventus and boosted their Serie A title hopes, while all but ending Juve's chances.

Inter are three points behind Napoli, who won 3-1 at Atalanta on Sunday, and AC Milan, who host Bologna on Monday - with Juve four points further behind.

Calhanoglu's initial penalty was saved by Wojciech Szczesny but the video assistant referee spotted encroachment by defender Matthijs de Ligt and Calhanoglu made no mistake with the second attempt.

The penalty itself had only been awarded after a VAR review on Alex Sandro's foul on Denzel Dumfries. Juve were furious with both decisions.

The hosts hit the woodwork twice, Giorgio Chiellini striking the bar before the goal and Denis Zakaria crashing off the post in the second half.

The result went against the form books, with Juve having been unbeaten in the league since November and champions Inter only winning one of their previous seven.

Earlier on Sunday, Napoli moved level with Serie A leaders AC Milan on points with victory at Atalanta.

Lorenzo Insigne put them ahead with an early penalty and Matteo Politano doubled the lead with a volley.

Marten de Roon pulled one back but Eljif Elmas finished a late counter-attack to seal the win.

Roma are fifth after a 1-0 win at Sampdoria extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 10 matches

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the only goal.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 73'minutes
  • 27LocatelliBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 34'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 15minsSubstituted forArthurat 85'minutes
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 85'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKeanat 73'minutes
  • 7Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Arthur
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 45mins
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 59'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 78'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 76minsSubstituted forVidalat 78'minutes
  • 14PerisicBooked at 75mins
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forGosensat 90+1'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 2minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Robin Gosens replaces Edin Dzeko.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Adrien Rabiot.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.

  17. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Top Stories