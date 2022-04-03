Match ends, Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1.
Hakan Calhanoglu's disputed penalty gave Inter Milan victory at Juventus and boosted their Serie A title hopes, while all but ending Juve's chances.
Inter are three points behind Napoli, who won 3-1 at Atalanta on Sunday, and AC Milan, who host Bologna on Monday - with Juve four points further behind.
Calhanoglu's initial penalty was saved by Wojciech Szczesny but the video assistant referee spotted encroachment by defender Matthijs de Ligt and Calhanoglu made no mistake with the second attempt.
The penalty itself had only been awarded after a VAR review on Alex Sandro's foul on Denzel Dumfries. Juve were furious with both decisions.
The hosts hit the woodwork twice, Giorgio Chiellini striking the bar before the goal and Denis Zakaria crashing off the post in the second half.
The result went against the form books, with Juve having been unbeaten in the league since November and champions Inter only winning one of their previous seven.
Earlier on Sunday, Napoli moved level with Serie A leaders AC Milan on points with victory at Atalanta.
Lorenzo Insigne put them ahead with an early penalty and Matteo Politano doubled the lead with a volley.
Marten de Roon pulled one back but Eljif Elmas finished a late counter-attack to seal the win.
Roma are fifth after a 1-0 win at Sampdoria extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 10 matches
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the only goal.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 73'minutes
- 27LocatelliBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 34'minutes
- 25RabiotBooked at 15minsSubstituted forArthurat 85'minutes
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 85'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKeanat 73'minutes
- 7Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Arthur
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 20Bernardeschi
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 28Zakaria
- 36Perin
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37SkriniarBooked at 45mins
- 95Bastoni
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 59'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 78'minutes
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 76minsSubstituted forVidalat 78'minutes
- 14PerisicBooked at 75mins
- 9DzekoSubstituted forGosensat 90+1'minutes
- 10MartínezBooked at 2minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 19Correa
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Hand ball by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Robin Gosens replaces Edin Dzeko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
