Juventus v Inter Milan

Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 27LocatelliBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 34'minutes
- 25RabiotBooked at 15mins
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45mins
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataBooked at 45mins
- 7Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Arthur
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 20Bernardeschi
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 28Zakaria
- 36Perin
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37SkriniarBooked at 45mins
- 95Bastoni
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 59'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 14Perisic
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezBooked at 2minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 19Correa
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Denis Zakaria (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Juventus).
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Joaquín Correa replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Denis Zakaria (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro following a set piece situation.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).