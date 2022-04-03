Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0Inter MilanInter Milan1

Juventus v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 27LocatelliBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 34'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 15mins
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataBooked at 45mins
  • 7Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Arthur
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 45mins
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 59'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezBooked at 2minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  2. Post update

    Denis Zakaria (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Joaquín Correa replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Denzel Dumfries.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Denis Zakaria (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan30206456292766
2Napoli31206556233366
3Inter Milan30189363243963
4Juventus31178647272059
5Roma31166951351654
6Lazio31157960461452
7Atalanta30149752341851
8Fiorentina301551049381150
9Sassuolo311110105651543
10Hellas Verona30119105547842
11Torino30108123530538
12Udinese29712104147-633
13Bologna2996143244-1233
14Empoli3189144156-1533
15Spezia3195173254-2232
16Sampdoria3185183952-1329
17Cagliari31510162959-3025
18Genoa30216122347-2422
19Venezia3057182555-3022
20Salernitana2937192266-4416
View full Italian Serie A table

