The FA Women's Championship
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women4

Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool Women celebrates
Missy Bo Kearns seals Liverpool's victory which sees them return to WSL after two-year absence

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City.

They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate.

Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after being relegated in 2020.

The Reds needed only a draw to claim the title, but ran out 4-2 winners - stretching their unbeaten league run to 19 games - to go 14 points clear.

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey put the visitors ahead before Aggie Beever-Jones levelled a minute later.

But goals either side of half-time from Jasmine Matthews and Katie Stengel saw the Reds move into a 3-1 lead.

Abi Harrison pulled one back with 20 minutes to go, before Missy Bo Kearns sealed the success - and the title - with a fourth goal 11 minutes from time.

Liverpool's only league defeat came on the opening day of the campaign to London City Lionesses.

Beard, who led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, returned to the club last May after six years away.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women4
  • Lewes WomenLewes Women0Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women2
  • Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women2Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies1
  • London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses2Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women0
  • Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies0Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0
  • Watford WomenWatford Women3Durham WomenDurham Women3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women2015414283449
2Bristol City Women19112639221735
3Crystal Palace Women2010373136-533
4Sheffield United Women209563123832
5London City Lionesses1910272820832
6Durham Women209472626031
7Charlton Athletic Women208482217528
8Lewes Women198292121026
9Sunderland Ladies206592127-623
10Blackburn Ladies2052131635-1917
11Watford Women2025131743-2611
12Coventry United Ladies1936101531-165
View full The FA Women's Championship table

