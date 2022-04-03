Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Missy Bo Kearns seals Liverpool's victory which sees them return to WSL after two-year absence

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City.

They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate.

Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after being relegated in 2020.

The Reds needed only a draw to claim the title, but ran out 4-2 winners - stretching their unbeaten league run to 19 games - to go 14 points clear.

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey put the visitors ahead before Aggie Beever-Jones levelled a minute later.

But goals either side of half-time from Jasmine Matthews and Katie Stengel saw the Reds move into a 3-1 lead.

Abi Harrison pulled one back with 20 minutes to go, before Missy Bo Kearns sealed the success - and the title - with a fourth goal 11 minutes from time.

Liverpool's only league defeat came on the opening day of the campaign to London City Lionesses.

Beard, who led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, returned to the club last May after six years away.