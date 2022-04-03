Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lizzie Arnot scored the decisive goal in Rangers' narrow win at Motherwell

Rangers stretched their lead at the top of the SWPL to five points after earning a narrow win at Motherwell.

The hosts frustrated the league leaders until the 57th minute, but Lizzie Arnot found the decisive goal when she the fired in Brogan Hay's back-post cross.

In the Scottish Women's Cup, Celtic progressed to the last four with a 2-0 quarter-final win away to Aberdeen.

Shen Mengyu fired in a fine first-half opener before Jodie Bartle headed in a second after the break.

Fran Alonso's side will join Glasgow City, Hearts and Partick Thistle in the semi-finals after all three clubs secured passage with quarter-final victories over Stirling University, Kilmarnock and Hibernian respectively.