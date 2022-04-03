Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City have twice been held to a draw by Aberystwyth Town this season

The Adran Premier Championship Conference title race could go to the final day of the season after Swansea City were held to a 1-1 draw by Aberystwyth Town.

A Swansea win would have secured a third straight domestic league title.

The Swans are five points clear of Cardiff Met, who have a game in hand and host the leaders on 17 April.

Swansea will win the league without kicking a ball on 9 April if Cardiff Met fail to win at Cardiff City.

Cardiff Met will take the title should they win next weekend and then overcome Swansea on the final day.

They beat Cardiff City 1-0 to win the Genero Adran Trophy last month.